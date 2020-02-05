Wednesday, February 05, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Snap adds more users, still misses quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - Snap Inc added more users to photo messaging app Snapchat in the fourth quarter, but missed Wall Street estimates for revenue on Tuesday, hurt by a shorter holiday season.


ReutersFeb 05, 2020 03:16:25 IST

Snap adds more users, still misses quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - Snap Inc added more users to photo messaging app Snapchat in the fourth quarter, but missed Wall Street estimates for revenue on Tuesday, hurt by a shorter holiday season.

Popular for its photo visual effects which allow users to change gender in photos and add dog face filters, Snap had earlier warned its peak advertising demand period, which runs between the Black Friday and December holidays, had one fewer week.

Despite stiff competition from Facebook Inc's Instagram and newer apps like TikTok for user's screen time, Snap said its daily active users (DAU) rose 4% to 218 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, from the prior quarter.

The user metric stood at 186 million a year earlier.

DAU, which represents the number of people using the app on a daily basis and is a widely watched metric by investors and advertisers, was above analysts' average estimate of 215.04 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Average revenue per user jumped 23% to $2.58 during the quarter from a year earlier.

Revenue, which the company generates from selling advertising on Snapchat, rose 44% to $560.88 million, but missed the average analyst estimate of $563.03 million.

"Given the substantial long-term opportunities ahead, we are working hard to scale our revenue so that we are able to self-fund our investments in the future," Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said in prepared remarks.

Snapchat has only 0.5% of worldwide digital ad revenue, while Facebook accounts for 21.1%, according to a report by market researcher eMarketer.

Snap's net loss widened to $240.7 million (184.7 million pounds), or 17 cents per share, from $191.67 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company expects first-quarter revenue in the range of $450 million to $470 million. Analysts on average were expecting $461.6 million.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Honda recalling 2.7 million North American vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Jan 22, 2020
Honda recalling 2.7 million North American vehicles for new air bag inflator defect
Honda recalling 2.4 million U.S. vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Newstracker

Honda recalling 2.4 million U.S. vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Jan 22, 2020
Canada PM wants USMCA deal ratified quickly, opposition says not so fast

Newstracker

Canada PM wants USMCA deal ratified quickly, opposition says not so fast

Jan 22, 2020
Netflix subscriber growth beats Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Newstracker

Netflix subscriber growth beats Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Jan 22, 2020
Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.

Newstracker

Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.

Jan 22, 2020
IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Newstracker

IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Jan 22, 2020

science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020