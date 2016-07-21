Friday, July 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Smithsonian commemorates Apollo 11 landing with high res 3D model

Smithsonian released high resolution 3D models of the Columbia command module on the forty seventh anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landings.

Aditya MadanapalleJul 19, 2019 16:32:36 IST

Smithsonian released high resolution 3D models of the Columbia command module on the forty seventh anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landings. The 3D models are the interior and exterior scans of the crew's living quarters during the mission. This is one of the most high resolution scans ever taken of a historical artefact, and allows students and researchers to look inside the spacecraft. This is not possible even for those who visit the physical Columbia module in Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC.

Smithsonian commemorates Apollo 11 landing with high res 3D model

The interiors of the Columbia command module

Smithsonian tied up with Autodesk to take the high resolution scans, and create the master 3D model. The highly reflective surfaces in the interior, the numerous switches, and the small details on the dials made this scan very challenging. The scans had to be collated from various scanners, and custom 3D scanning equipment, as well as software was required to create the master model. Autodesk also created a browser based viewing tool, that could allow Smithsonian curators to showcase the interiors and exteriors through a browser. The models can be viewed and downloaded at 3d.si.edu.

The 3D models can be used for a number of applications. Anyone can download the models for free, and import them on 3D rendering software. These can be used to create visualisations or animations. The models can also be used with virtual reality gear, for an immersive and educational experience. Raw data is available of some of the scans, which are in the state of least interpretation. The raw data is made available to encourage creative and original uses of the data sets. High resolution photo realistic scans of the interior will soon be made available on the same page. There are versions available of the pilot seat, the control panel knobs, the control panel, and the whole Columbia spacecraft itself, ready for 3D printing.

columbia_model

Credit: Smithsonian Institution

The Columbia spacecraft module was one of the most technically challenging 3D scans to be made available online. However, Smithsonian has been releasing a steady stream of high resolution 3D scans of artifacts from its collection that can be used in animations, virtual reality or 3D printing.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Apollo 11

Apollo 11 Moon landing: Brief look at the three 'amiable strangers' who made history

Jul 13, 2019
Apollo 11 Moon landing: Brief look at the three 'amiable strangers' who made history
Romancing the moon and dreaming of space on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

The Moon

Romancing the moon and dreaming of space on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

Jul 05, 2019
Buzz Aldrin, second man on Moon, recollects his experience at Apollo 11 anniversary

Buzz Aldrin

Buzz Aldrin, second man on Moon, recollects his experience at Apollo 11 anniversary

Jul 17, 2019
Only 12 Americans have ever set foot on the moon, here’s what they thought of it

Moon

Only 12 Americans have ever set foot on the moon, here’s what they thought of it

Jul 10, 2019
Footprints on the Moon and cemeteries on Mars: interview with space archaeologist Alice Gorman

Moon

Footprints on the Moon and cemeteries on Mars: interview with space archaeologist Alice Gorman

Jul 15, 2019
50 years later, surviving two astronauts of Apollo 11 mission to meet at launchpad

Apollo 11

50 years later, surviving two astronauts of Apollo 11 mission to meet at launchpad

Jul 16, 2019

science

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Doodle celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11's journey to the Moon and back

Google Doodle

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Doodle celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11's journey to the Moon and back

Jul 19, 2019
Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Hysterectomies

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Jul 18, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019