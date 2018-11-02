Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 November, 2018 09:41 IST

Smartphones running on Android Pie are facing drastic battery drain issue

Reportedly, the issue has been made worse by some first and third-party media apps.

When Android Pie was officially launched in August this year, it also came with a promise for an improved battery life for the smartphones. The latest version of the software uses an AI-based feature called Adaptive Battery, which was designed to increase the battery life of the devices than usual. But it didn’t quite do that.

Post the rollout of the operating system, many users did report noticing a slight improvement or no perceivable difference to their battery life. However, according to a new report by VentureBeat, three months after the release, some users have noticed a significantly higher battery drain after upgrading to Pie.

Android Pie

Android Pie

Apparently, this issue was also faced by some Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users, with many reporting that their phones don’t last a day even.

(Read out Pixel 3 XL review here.)

Reddit, Google Product Forum, and Google Issue Tracker have long threads of users complaining of the battery drain.

While at this point, the case looks easy, and the Adaptive Battery feature, looks like the culprit, however, according to the report, turning off the feature doesn’t help the battery either. So it may not entirely be on Adaptive Battery. In fact, VentureBeat says when they tested the issue, they found that the battery drained even faster when the feature was disabled.

Another part of this issue is that the operating system itself isn’t accurately predicting how much battery life is left on the device. Reportedly, smartphones running on Android Pie sometimes shut down abruptly when Android reports five percent battery life left.

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

Further, it was also found that media apps may have a big role in this issue. This would include first-party or third-party apps for audio or video. This is because Android restrictions are generally exempted on apps that still target older OS versions. However, according to the latest Google Play target API level requirement, “Google Play will require that new apps target at least Android 8.0 (API level 26) from August 1, 2018, and that app updates target Android 8.0 from November 1, 2018.”

Having said that, this still does not explain why users are seeing worse results with Android Pie than with Android Oreo. The real issue behind the battery drain has to be something else, while media apps like these could only be a contributing factor.

However, the update in the Play Store is expected to fix the issue to some extent. This means, you must keep an eye out for updates to your media apps on the store.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL go on sale today: Launch offers, discounts, pricing

Nov 01, 2018

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to come with a free Home Mini speaker in India

Oct 30, 2018

Google Camera app

Google's upcoming version of camera app hints at a time-lapse mode

Oct 20, 2018

Pixel 3 XL

Latest Google Pixel 3 XL notch bug is so bad that it will make you laugh

Oct 31, 2018

Pixel 3 launcher

Here's how to revert to the old three-button navigation system on Google Pixel 3

Oct 21, 2018

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Smartphone camera shootout

Oct 23, 2018

science

Eggs & Evolution

Colorful bird eggs today come from exquisitive ones laid by their dinosaur ancestors

Nov 02, 2018

EBP

DNA of all life on Earth to be sequenced in massive genome project: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Galactic Smash

Milky Way and its iconic halo forged by a cosmic collision 10 billion years ago

Nov 01, 2018

Hydrogen Fuel

Breakthrough in making hydrogen fuel from water offers hope of mass production

Nov 01, 2018