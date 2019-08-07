Wednesday, August 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Smartphone protective case maker Zagg hires bank to explore options

By Greg Roumeliotis (Reuters) - Zagg Inc , a U.S. manufacturer of protective cases for smartphones and tablets, said on Tuesday it had retained Bank of America Corp to explore "strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value." Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Zagg had hired a financial adviser to weigh a sale of the company following acquisition interest from private equity firms. "We do not expect to comment further on this process until we have made a decision and are prepared to announce its final outcome," Zagg CEO Chris Ahern said in a statement.


ReutersAug 07, 2019 06:05:46 IST

Smartphone protective case maker Zagg hires bank to explore options

By Greg Roumeliotis

(Reuters) - Zagg Inc , a U.S. manufacturer of protective cases for smartphones and tablets, said on Tuesday it had retained Bank of America Corp to explore "strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value."

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Zagg had hired a financial adviser to weigh a sale of the company following acquisition interest from private equity firms.

"We do not expect to comment further on this process until we have made a decision and are prepared to announce its final outcome," Zagg CEO Chris Ahern said in a statement.

The Salt Lake City-based company has become a takeover target amid softer demand for smartphones and U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods that have hit its supply chain. Its shares have lost close to three-fourths of their value since their peak in November 2017.

Zagg shares ended trading on Tuesday up 15.1% to $6.94 after Reuters reported on the sale deliberations, giving the company a market value of $202 million.

Zagg makes various accessories for electronics, including Gear4 smartphone cases, Braven headphones, and Mophie battery phone cases. Its products are distributed via Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com.

Last month, Zagg announced the resignation of its president, Brian Stech. Ahern became CEO last year.

Zagg also reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, posting a net loss of $5.3 million compared to net income of $3.2 million. It blamed the decline in consumer demand for smartphone devices.

Zagg also announced operational restructuring initiatives to improve its profitability, including a 10% cut in its global headcount and a crackdown on discretionary expenses.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Matthew Lewis and Sonya Hepinstall)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally - Kyodo

Jul 24, 2019
Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally - Kyodo
Australia's Westpac brings forward RBA rate cut forecast, A$ slips

Newstracker

Australia's Westpac brings forward RBA rate cut forecast, A$ slips

Jul 24, 2019
South Korea asks Japan to cancel plan to remove the country from white list

Newstracker

South Korea asks Japan to cancel plan to remove the country from white list

Jul 24, 2019
Oil prices gain on U.S. inventory drop, Middle East tensions

Newstracker

Oil prices gain on U.S. inventory drop, Middle East tensions

Jul 24, 2019
Global Markets: Asia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure

Newstracker

Global Markets: Asia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure

Jul 24, 2019
Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally - source

Newstracker

Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally - source

Jul 24, 2019

science

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019