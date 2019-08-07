ReutersAug 07, 2019 06:05:46 IST
By Greg Roumeliotis
(Reuters) - Zagg Inc
Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Zagg had hired a financial adviser to weigh a sale of the company following acquisition interest from private equity firms.
"We do not expect to comment further on this process until we have made a decision and are prepared to announce its final outcome," Zagg CEO Chris Ahern said in a statement.
The Salt Lake City-based company has become a takeover target amid softer demand for smartphones and U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods that have hit its supply chain. Its shares have lost close to three-fourths of their value since their peak in November 2017.
Zagg shares ended trading on Tuesday up 15.1% to $6.94 after Reuters reported on the sale deliberations, giving the company a market value of $202 million.
Zagg makes various accessories for electronics, including Gear4 smartphone cases, Braven headphones, and Mophie battery phone cases. Its products are distributed via Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com.
Last month, Zagg announced the resignation of its president, Brian Stech. Ahern became CEO last year.
Zagg also reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, posting a net loss of $5.3 million compared to net income of $3.2 million. It blamed the decline in consumer demand for smartphone devices.
Zagg also announced operational restructuring initiatives to improve its profitability, including a 10% cut in its global headcount and a crackdown on discretionary expenses.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Matthew Lewis and Sonya Hepinstall)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.