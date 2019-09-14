Saturday, September 14, 2019Back to
Smartest smartphone in its class, OPPO A9 2020 is the leader of mid-range segment

OPPO A9 2020 possesses a 16-MP camera while OPPO A5 2020 equips an 8MP camera with AI Beautification mode for capturing crisp and bright selfies.


FP StudioSep 14, 2019 11:01:58 IST

In its bid to usher in more choices for smartphone buyers in the mid-range category, which is already brimming with a plethora of options, Global tech giant OPPO launched A9 2020 and A5 2020 to help enthusiasts in reducing hassle. The A9 2020 is the upgraded version of the existing OPPO A9, which was launched in India around three months ago.

The two smartphones are equipped with not just a massive 5,000 mAh battery but also a powerful processor, generous amount of RAM and ROM, dual Dolby speakers, and quad-camera setup on the rear. The OPPO A9 2020, in particular, is sure to give a tough run to its competitors and emerge as a leader in the budget smartphone category.

Scroll down to know more about some primary features, sale date, and launch offers on these latest OPPO offerings:

Quad camera set up

One of the highlights of these mid-range smartphones is the innovative quad-camera set-up on the rear. While OPPO A9 2020 features a 48-MP primary camera, OPPO A5 2020 is equipped with a 12-MP primary lens. Additionally, both these smartphones will have 8-MP ultra-wide (119 degree) lens, 2-MP depth sensor, and another 2-MP lens to capture landscape shots with utmost clarity.

Other features that make this camera setup impressive includes ‘Ultra Night Mode 2.0’ that ensures razor-sharp images even in poor lighting and Video Stability mode that will enable you to record every moment while you’re on the move. On the front, OPPO A9 2020 possesses a 16-MP camera while OPPO A5 2020 equips an 8MP camera with AI Beautification mode for capturing crisp and bright selfies.

Massive battery with reverse charging feature

Another feature that provides an X-factor to OPPO A9 2020 and OPPO A5 2020 is the massive 5000 mAh battery they boast of. It means that you can use the phone for one whole day with your mobile data on without worrying about the charging factor. Also, with reverse charging feature, you can even charge your friend’s smartphone with your device in case he/she runs out of power.

Powerful octa-core processor

Both OPPO A9 2020 and A5 2020 are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor to ensure lag-free performance. This means that the users can switch between tabs seamlessly and play high-end games without any hiccups. The smartphones also come with ‘Game Boost 2.0’ feature supported by Frame Boost and Touch Boost for incredible gaming experience for games such as PUBG and Mobile Legends.

Large display screen with waterdrop screen

Both the smartphones feature a large 6.5-inch waterdrop screen with protection Blue Shield filter for protection against blue light, it has a screen to body ratio of 89%, and dynamic pixel adjustment technology to provide you with a truly immersive experience. Moreover, the smartphones are equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection to ensure that your screen doesn’t crack in case of an accidental drop.

Sale date and launch offers

OPPO A9 2020 will be available for online sale at Amazon from 16th September, noon onwards and for the consumers, who prefer offline stores for purchasing mobile phones, remember the date September 19. OPPO A9 2020 will be available in two RAM variants – 4 GB and 8 GB – priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 19,990 respectively. OPPO A5 2020 will be available in a single variant i.e. 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM and can be purchased through offline and online stores from September 21.

You can also avail a slew of attractive offers on purchase of these smartphones such as 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, and exchange offers of up to Rs. 2,000.

All in all, OPPO A9 2020 looks like a steal deal, considering its power-packed features, premium design, and a budget-friendly price tag, whereas, OPPO A5 2020, its younger sibling, is a splendid entry-level smartphone that is sure to give you great value for your money. So, for the millennial waiting for the opportunity to grab a smartphone with heavy specs and camera, here is your chance.

This is a partnered post.

