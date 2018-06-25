Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 14:40 IST

Smart home technology is turning into an alarming new tool of abuse

Internet connecting home devices are apparently being used to harass and confuse people, and the lack of knowledge about the working of these products is making it worse.

People in San Francisco are apparently being abused by means of their smart home tech system!

As it turns out, Internet of Things products like speakers, thermostats, lights and cameras, which have been popularised as the newest conveniences, are ironically being used as a means for harassment, monitoring and revenge.

A recently released New York Times report reveals that people from the city have been calling help hotlines and domestic violence shelters to complain against the abuse caused via their smart home tech.

“One woman had turned on her air-conditioner but said it then switched off without her touching it. Another said the code numbers of the digital lock at her front door changed every day and she could not figure out why. Still, another told an abuse helpline that she kept hearing the doorbell ring, but no one was there,” the report reads.

Apparently, ‘abusers’ who use the connected apps of these devices, remotely control everyday objects in the home, using it to watch and listen, or to ‘scare or show power’.

Reportedly, some people were using the devices to intimidate or confuse their partners even after they left home.

The lack of knowledge of how the smart technology works, how much power the other person has over these devices, is only making things worse. Those consumers facing the abuse of these smart home tech products are unaware of how to legally deal with this kind of behaviour and how to make it stop.

Smart home gadget makers such as Amazon (Echo line up), Google (Home line up) and Nest (thermostats) say they haven't received any complaints of users facing harassment due to remote take over of their smart home devices. Technically, these gadgets can be disabled through reset buttons and by changing a home’s Wi-Fi password. But this again comes back to the lack of awareness regarding how to use these products.

According to gadget makers, making it easier to switch who controls the account associated with smart home devices, will make it easier for hackers to access the system.

Is it time to debate deep integration of technology in our lives, once again?

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

NewsTracker

Father's Day 2018: Gifting ideas for your dear dad

Jun 15, 2018

Amazon

Amazon's Echo to now help guests access more amenities at Marriott hotels

Jun 19, 2018

Alexa-NASA

Amazon Alexa and AWS is helping NASA get work done faster and more efficiently

Jun 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Apple targets the big screen, partners with Italian animation studio for feature film

Jun 18, 2018

NewsTracker

AT&T finished its $81bn takeover of Warner Bros two days after the judge's approval

Jun 17, 2018

Copyright rules

EU Parliament votes for tougher copyright rules including mandatory upload filtering

Jun 21, 2018

science

Conservation

Fifty of the last Spix's macaws to be reintroduced to the wild in Brazil

Jun 25, 2018

Blood Moon

Blood Moon 2018: Century's longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

Jun 25, 2018

Milky Way

Supermassive stars may have been born along with globular clusters: Study

Jun 25, 2018

Kepler

Scientists discover nearly 80 new planetary candidates using K2 data

Jun 24, 2018