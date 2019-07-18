Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Smaller cryptocurrencies feel pain as criticism of Facebook's Libra grows

By Tom Wilson LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin hasn't been the only casualty of the backlash by the world's major economic powers against Facebook's plans for a cryptocurrency, with smaller digital coins also feeling the burn. Bitcoin has slumped around 30% from 18-month highs of nearly $14,000 touched after Facebook's move, following a growing chorus of concern among regulators and politicians from the United States to Europe at the social media giant's plans. And the so-called altcoins have fared even worse

ReutersJul 18, 2019 00:05:50 IST

Smaller cryptocurrencies feel pain as criticism of Facebooks Libra grows

By Tom Wilson

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin hasn't been the only casualty of the backlash by the world's major economic powers against Facebook's plans for a cryptocurrency, with smaller digital coins also feeling the burn.

Bitcoin has slumped around 30% from 18-month highs of nearly $14,000 touched after Facebook's move, following a growing chorus of concern among regulators and politicians from the United States to Europe at the social media giant's plans.

And the so-called altcoins have fared even worse.

The second-biggest coin Ethereum has slumped by nearly half. The third largest, Ripple's XRP, is down by around 40%, while Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash have slumped by 40% and 42% respectively.

On Wednesday, G7 finance chiefs cast a cloud over prospects for Facebook's Libra digital coin, insisting tough regulatory problems would have to be worked out first.

The Bank of Japan governor said a G7 task force looking at cryptocurrencies like Libra would likely grow to include a broader range of regulators beyond the bloc.

Facebook faced in the U.S. more questioning by lawmakers after a bruising first bout on Tuesday, when senators from both parties condemned the project.

Where bitcoin goes, altcoins tend to follow.

Price moves for smaller coins have been closely correlated with their bigger cousin through crypto's first decade, even as altcoins seek to gain prominence among investors and real-world usage.

After Facebook unveiled its Libra cryptocurrency, bitcoin soared as much as 55% in just nine days as investors bet the social media giant's gambit would herald mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. The top four altcoins also soared, climbing between 10% and 33%.

"When things are going up bitcoin tends to outperform and when crypto goes down the altcoins tend to take larger losses," said Mati Greenspan, an analyst at eToro.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Newstracker

Trump administration retreats on census citizenship question

Jul 03, 2019
Trump administration retreats on census citizenship question
U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 MAX crashes

Newstracker

U.N. aviation agency to review global pilot training in shadow of 737 MAX crashes

Jul 03, 2019
U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

Newstracker

U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of most serious charges in war crimes trial

Jul 03, 2019
Trump administration ends bid to add citizenship question to census

Newstracker

Trump administration ends bid to add citizenship question to census

Jul 03, 2019
Mexico buses home migrants who gave up on U.S. asylum claims

Newstracker

Mexico buses home migrants who gave up on U.S. asylum claims

Jul 03, 2019
Tesla delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%

Newstracker

Tesla delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%

Jul 03, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019