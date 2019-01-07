tech2 News Staff

Gaming laptop maker Alienware showed off its brand new M17 gaming laptop at CES 2019 today with price tags starting from $1,649.99. The laptop finally goes on a diet with a slimmer design and also becomes more powerful by adding Nvidia's just announced RTX 20-series laptop GPUs.

Alienware claims that the new M17 is its lightest and thinnest 17-inch laptop ever made. While the laptop does still weight a hefty 5.79 pounds, it has gotten a lot slimmer than the previous generation at just 23 mm. For a mammoth gaming machine, that comes with the latest RTX graphics from Nvidia, we would say that it's slim enough.

Alienware offers two display options with 1920 x 1080 pixels @ 60 Hz (which seems awfully slow for 2019), while the 3840 x 2160 panel also offers the same refresh rate.

While the design outside is almost the same as the recently updated Alienware M15 (with the slimmer Max-Q design), the internals have been updated as well.

There are three 8th Generation Intel processors to choose from: Core i5-8300H, Core i7-8750H and the Core i9-8950HK.

As for the graphics, Nvidia's latest and greatest are available for you to choose from. There's the GTX 1050 Ti, the just announced RTX 2060, RTX 2070 Max-Q and the 2080 Max-Q GPUs, which should be more than enough for you 17-inch gaming requirements.

There's support for up to 32 GB of RAM and dual SSDs as well.

As for the recently updated M15, it to gets updated to the latest RTX graphics from Nvidia with price tags starting from $1,579.99.

Both of Alienware's latest M17 and M15 RTX models will go on sale in the US from 21 January.

CES 2019: To catch up with all the announcements from the world's largest consumer electronics show, head here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.