‘Slap in the face for US’: China may have cracked how to make complex silicon chips, shows Huawei

Huawei Technologies in collaboration with China’s leading chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp or SMIC, has produced an advanced 7-nanometer processor for its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro. This development represents a significant step forward in China’s efforts to establish a domestic chip ecosystem, as noted by analysis firm TechInsights.

The Kirin 9000s chip, manufactured by SMIC, powers the Mate 60 Pro and is the first to utilize SMIC’s most advanced 7nm technology. This achievement underscores China’s progress in developing its semiconductor capabilities.

People who regularly follow tech will realise that in 2023, we are about to get smartphones made using 3nm technology. Most of the world in already using 5nm fabricated chips in higher-end smartphones.

What makes the Huawei 7nm process unique, is that it was able to manage to create a chip this thin, while being placed under some of the harshest sanctions, with no technological or fabrication assistance, at least on paper.

And despite the fact that the Mate 60 Pro is using an older technology, it is performing better than most current 5G smartphones.

Chinese consumers who have purchased the Mate 60 Pro have posted teardown videos and conducted speed tests on social media, indicating that the smartphone is capable of achieving download speeds that surpass those of top-tier 5G phones.

While the specifications for the Mate 60 Pro highlighted its ability to make satellite calls, they did not provide detailed information about the chipset’s power.

The launch of the Mate 60 Pro generated significant excitement on Chinese social media platforms and among state media, with some noting its timing alongside a visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Since 2019, the US has imposed restrictions on Huawei’s access to essential chipmaking tools required for producing advanced handset models. However, research firms previously suggested that Huawei was planning a return to the 5G smartphone market by the end of the year, leveraging its advancements in semiconductor design tools and collaborating with SMIC for chip production.

According to Dan Hutcheson, an analyst with TechInsights, this development sends a clear message and is “a slap to face for US,” particularly in the context of Secretary Raimondo’s visit. It demonstrates Huawei’s capability to innovate and develop cutting-edge technology without reliance on US resources.