Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 July, 2018 10:41 IST

Slack to roll out search filters to help you sift through work chats easily

Slack searches will now be 70 percent faster following the improvements in the backend.

If you want to look for something in Slack, like a particular conversation from the past, it can be difficult. You will have to dig out what you need from the many channels, and who has the time to do that?

Thankfully, it will be a lot easier now as Slack is reportedly rolling out search filters to provide you with an ability to narrow the searches.

According to a report by Engadget, you will be able to limit the searches by specific people, channels, file types and date ranges.

Slack Logo

Slack Logo

Slack told Engadget that searches will now be 70 percent faster due to "improvements in the backend."

The search filter will take about a few weeks to reach users and will help everyone from larger organisations which have a large number of employees and too many channels, to small organisations or even individuals, because searching for something is basic, and Slack will hopefully get it right this time.

This is a much-needed update and will prove to be one of the more important updates in Slack in a long time.

Hopefully, now when you're trying to look for what your colleague said about an assignment some weeks ago, you will be able to hunt it down faster.

We already know that recently Facebook Workplace got more tools to compete with Slack and Microsoft Teams. Alternatives such as Atlassian and Google Hangouts are also giving Slack some competition. With this update, Slack will hopefully try and retain its position as the go-to tool for collaborative work among teams.

tags


latest videos

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

also see

Google Duo

Google Duo is now getting updates for multi-device and tablet support

Jul 04, 2018

social media

Facebook loses steam to Snapchat and Instagram when it comes to young users

Jun 26, 2018

Facebook

Facebook insiders admit that some features are designed to be addictive for kids

Jul 04, 2018

Google

EU unhappy with Google's Chrome browser and Search set as default Android apps

Jul 10, 2018

Snapchat

Snapchat may soon include a gaming platform within the app to entice more users

Jun 28, 2018

Block Unblock

Facebook admits that a bug had unblocked the blocked friends of 8,00,000 users

Jul 03, 2018

science

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Ivory

Traders are still selling illegal ivory openly across Europe, says report

Jul 11, 2018

Space

Zimbabwe launches space agency to deploy observation satellites, navigation systems

Jul 11, 2018

Drug Discovery

New Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and Eisai shows promise in mid-stage trials

Jul 10, 2018