If you want to look for something in Slack, like a particular conversation from the past, it can be difficult. You will have to dig out what you need from the many channels, and who has the time to do that?

Thankfully, it will be a lot easier now as Slack is reportedly rolling out search filters to provide you with an ability to narrow the searches.

According to a report by Engadget, you will be able to limit the searches by specific people, channels, file types and date ranges.

Slack told Engadget that searches will now be 70 percent faster due to "improvements in the backend."

The search filter will take about a few weeks to reach users and will help everyone from larger organisations which have a large number of employees and too many channels, to small organisations or even individuals, because searching for something is basic, and Slack will hopefully get it right this time.

This is a much-needed update and will prove to be one of the more important updates in Slack in a long time.

Hopefully, now when you're trying to look for what your colleague said about an assignment some weeks ago, you will be able to hunt it down faster.

We already know that recently Facebook Workplace got more tools to compete with Slack and Microsoft Teams. Alternatives such as Atlassian and Google Hangouts are also giving Slack some competition. With this update, Slack will hopefully try and retain its position as the go-to tool for collaborative work among teams.