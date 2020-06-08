Monday, June 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Slack signs deal with Amazon, will move voice, video calling features to Amazon Web Services

Following the deal, all Amazon employees will get access to Slack’s office tools.


FP TrendingJun 08, 2020 17:17:30 IST

Slack has entered into a partnership with Amazon to take on increased competition from Microsoft Teams. Following the deal, all Amazon employees will get access to Slack’s office tools. Slack will now also move its voice and video calling features over to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“The future of enterprise software will be driven by the combination of cloud services and workstream collaboration tools,” reported Fox Business quoting Stewart Butterfield, CEO and co-founder of Slack.

He added that by integrating AWS services with Slack’s, they are helping teams easily manage their cloud infrastructure projects.

Slack signs deal with Amazon, will move voice, video calling features to Amazon Web Services

Slack logo.

Amazon has more than 840,000 full-time and part-time employees. As a result of the partnership, this huge number of Amazon’s employees will be using Slack for official purpose.

According to The Verge, Slack has used AWS to power parts of its chat app for a long time and post the deal, it will be making use of Amazon’s cloud services as its preferred partner for storage, computing, database, security, analytics, machine learning, and future collaboration features.

This means Slack will not take to Microsoft’s Azure cloud services or Google Cloud for its services in the foreseeable future.

“We have not used Azure. The vast majority of our service has always run on AWS,” the tech website reported quoting Brad Armstrong, vice president of business and corporate development at Slack.

The two companies are also promising better product integration and interoperability for features like AWS Chatbot.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Slack

Slack posts slowing quarterly sales, company shares dropped 16 percent in extended trading

Jun 05, 2020
Slack posts slowing quarterly sales, company shares dropped 16 percent in extended trading
Facebook data transfer tool that lets you transfers media to Google Photos is now available for all

Facebook

Facebook data transfer tool that lets you transfers media to Google Photos is now available for all

Jun 05, 2020
Amazon Alexa gets new 'Drop-In' feature that will make all your Echo devices work like an intercom

Alexa

Amazon Alexa gets new 'Drop-In' feature that will make all your Echo devices work like an intercom

Jun 02, 2020
Amazon’s Crucible to stay in pre-season period till it gets requested features

Crucible

Amazon’s Crucible to stay in pre-season period till it gets requested features

Jun 08, 2020
Amazon Fire TV gets Alexa voice control support for apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV gets Alexa voice control support for apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5

May 29, 2020
Anushka Sharma receives legal notice by Gorkha Youth Association for 'racial and sexist' Paatal Lok dialogue

Buzz Patrol

Anushka Sharma receives legal notice by Gorkha Youth Association for 'racial and sexist' Paatal Lok dialogue

May 25, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020