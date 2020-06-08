FP Trending

Slack has entered into a partnership with Amazon to take on increased competition from Microsoft Teams. Following the deal, all Amazon employees will get access to Slack’s office tools. Slack will now also move its voice and video calling features over to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“The future of enterprise software will be driven by the combination of cloud services and workstream collaboration tools,” reported Fox Business quoting Stewart Butterfield, CEO and co-founder of Slack.

He added that by integrating AWS services with Slack’s, they are helping teams easily manage their cloud infrastructure projects.

Amazon has more than 840,000 full-time and part-time employees. As a result of the partnership, this huge number of Amazon’s employees will be using Slack for official purpose.

According to The Verge, Slack has used AWS to power parts of its chat app for a long time and post the deal, it will be making use of Amazon’s cloud services as its preferred partner for storage, computing, database, security, analytics, machine learning, and future collaboration features.

This means Slack will not take to Microsoft’s Azure cloud services or Google Cloud for its services in the foreseeable future.

“We have not used Azure. The vast majority of our service has always run on AWS,” the tech website reported quoting Brad Armstrong, vice president of business and corporate development at Slack.

The two companies are also promising better product integration and interoperability for features like AWS Chatbot.