Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Slack revenue growth fails to impress; scraps billings outlook

(Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc on Thursday withdrew its 2021 billing outlook and reported a 50% jump in quarterly sales that failed to surpass lofty investor expectations driven by a surge in demand for workplace messaging platforms as more companies shift to remote work. Shares of the company, which had surged nearly 80% this year, dropped 16% in extended trading after Slack withdrew its forecast for billings citing uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing protocols have led many companies to rapidly adopt remote work, expanding the market for apps that allow workers to stay in touch and boosting Wall Street expectations for companies such as Slack.


ReutersJun 05, 2020 04:15:09 IST

Slack revenue growth fails to impress; scraps billings outlook

(Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc on Thursday withdrew its 2021 billing outlook and reported a 50% jump in quarterly sales that failed to surpass lofty investor expectations driven by a surge in demand for workplace messaging platforms as more companies shift to remote work.

Shares of the company, which had surged nearly 80% this year, dropped 16% in extended trading after Slack withdrew its forecast for billings citing uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social distancing protocols have led many companies to rapidly adopt remote work, expanding the market for apps that allow workers to stay in touch and boosting Wall Street expectations for companies such as Slack.

Investors had heightened expectations going into the quarter, and may have expected growth to be higher than reported, said D.A. Davidson & Co analyst Rishi Jaluria.

Slack's close competitor, Zoom Video Communications Inc , on Tuesday nearly doubled its expectations for annual sales as more people worked from home. Slack's platform, unlike Zoom's video focus, centers on messaging.

Jaluria added that billings are an important metric which investors view as a future indicator for growth of companies like Slack, which have a subscription-based model.

Slack's first-quarter revenue rose 50% to $201.7 million (160 million pounds) from a year earlier, above analysts' average estimate of $188.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, the workplace messaging company's total operating expenses in the first quarter jumped 63% to $252.2 million. (https://reut.rs/3dLITgh)

The economic damage brought on by the COVID-19 health crisis might also force companies to cut back on technology spending, Slack had warned in March.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Oil prices climb as U.S. stock drawdown eases supply glut fears

May 21, 2020
Oil prices climb as U.S. stock drawdown eases supply glut fears
Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

Newstracker

Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

May 21, 2020
Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic hits demand

Newstracker

Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic hits demand

May 21, 2020
Japan April exports fall 21.9% year/year - MOF

Newstracker

Japan April exports fall 21.9% year/year - MOF

May 21, 2020
Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion

Newstracker

Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion

May 21, 2020
Asia shares set for early gains as focus swings to recovery

Newstracker

Asia shares set for early gains as focus swings to recovery

May 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020