Slack now has over 10 million daily active users, paid customers up by 50 percent

Slack’s closest competitor is Microsoft Teams, a free chat add-on for users of Microsoft’s Office365.

Reuters Jan 30, 2019 09:30:11 IST

Slack, the business messaging service challenging email, now has more than 10 million daily active users, its parent company said on Tuesday.

The number of paying customers using Slack has risen by more than 50 percent over the past five years to over 85,000, Slack Technologies Inc said in a blog post.

Slack logo.

Slack, launched in 2013, allows teams and businesses to communicate through groups and has quickly replaced email at many companies, although email is still the dominant medium of communication in workplaces.

Slack’s closest competitor is Microsoft Teams, a free chat add-on for users of Microsoft’s Office365. Microsoft has not disclosed daily user figures for Teams but reports suggest about 329,000 organizations use the service.

Reuters reported this month that Slack was “seriously” considering making its stock market debut through a direct listing.

Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


