tech2 News Staff 18 July, 2018 16:32 IST

Slack acquires startup Missions to help streamline and automate work tasks

Missions is Slack's third acquisition and there are no comments on the financial terms of the deal.

Popular workplace chat app Slack is now expanding. The company just has bought a small enterprise software startup in Denver, called Missions.

Slack announced in its blog post, the acquisition of Robots & Pencils’ Missions, which is a small startup with a team of fewer than 10 people, and its vice president and general manager Brian Elliot says that the deal is an acquisition and not an acqui-hire. The latter is the one in which a company is taken over for the talent.

This is Slack's third acquisition in history, and according to a report by Fortune, Slack has declined any comments on the financial terms of the deal.

Slack Logo

Further, Missions is going to develop a new product under within Slack, and none of its, less than 10 employees, will be reassigned into teams at Slack. The employees just joined Slack this week.

According to Elliot, Missions specializes in technology that allows for creating features easily within Slack where customers have the option to individually tailor the app according to their own needs.

For example, features like creating “a simple approval process” inside Slack in which different team members can “sign off” when a project is complete.

Further, Missions claims that it can act as a way for different teams within an organisation to be able to better customize Slack without going having the trouble to deal with in-house IT.

There is little information on whether Slack is going to acquire any other companies, but Elliot suspects it, saying that "it won't be that long between this one and the next one."

