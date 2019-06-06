tech2 News Staff

Skype is one of the most popular video-calling platforms for desktops and smartphones. Now the company is introducing a screen-sharing feature which will be available on all Android and iOS devices.

Starting from the latest update, Skype users can now share their mobile screen with the person they are calling during a call. With this feature, one can now share the screen with their co-workers to watch presentations during work calls or do some online shopping with a friend. It can also be used to help someone understand a particular function on their screen with the help of this screen-sharing feature.

Skype has also redesigned its calling screen to allow users to dismiss a call with one tap and a double tap will dismiss all the controls to make the video call itself a focus. Another tap will bring back all the controls.

To access this feature, one has to go to the menu of the app and tap '...' where they will see the new feature along with subtitles and a call-recording option. This latest feature of screen-sharing on mobile is now available on Android 6.0 and higher, and on iOS (iPhone and iPad) running iOS 12 and above.

