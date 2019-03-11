Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
Skype for Web refreshed with new features like HD video calling, call record, more

The new Skype for Web will be available on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers.

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 13:01:00 IST

Microsoft’s has made some small but significant changed to its 'Skype for Web' service. Along with a little redesign, the Skype for Web now comes with some new features for users operating Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers.

Skype for Web has new features.

Starting this week, users will be able to use Skype for Web with a handful of new features. The new Skype comes with HD video calling, call recording, notifications panel, search within conversations, and chat media gallery.

As the official blog notes, Microsoft is also making it easier for IT administrators to distribute the latest version of Skype using the updated MSI distributable of Skype.

To use the new features, users will have to ensure that the desktops on which they use Chrome or Edge are running on Windows 10 or MacOS 10.12 Sierra and later.

With inputs from ANI.

