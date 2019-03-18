Asian News International

Want to make a big announcement to your big team in another city? You can now do that with Skype which allows you to add up to 50 people in a single group video call.

Until now, Skype supported only 25 participants in the group calls, now the limit has been extended to allow up to 50 participants.

As explained in the blog, when you start a call in large groups, it sends a notification instead of ringing all the members, so that those who are available can do so without interrupting those who can’t join.

Audio and video buttons are also enabled in the large group chats.

When starting a video call in smaller groups, a notification will be send to the group. You can choose to make it ring once the call has begun.

