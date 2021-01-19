Tuesday, January 19, 2021Back to
Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds with IPX4 sweat resistance, 22-hr battery life launched in India

While the buds have an inherent 6-hour battery life, the case offers an additional 16 hours of charging for extended use.


FP TrendingJan 19, 2021 17:39:56 IST

Skullcandy has launched its new Jib True truly wireless (TWS) earbuds in India. The earbuds offer 22 hours of battery life on a single charge and are sweat- and water-resistant. The American company has priced the latest Jib True earbuds at Rs 8999. However, the product can currently be bought from the official Skullcandy site for the introductory discounted rate of Rs 2999. There are two colour options, namely Blue and True Black. As per the firm, the device has been designed keeping a ‘straightforward’ look in mind, with 'simple' earbuds loaded only with useful specs.

While the buds have 6 hours of battery life, the charging case offers 16 hours of continuous use, taking the total battery life to 22 hours. It is IPX4 sweat and water resistant, thus making it convenient for cardio and workouts. Also, a user can wear only one of the pairs if they want. Dual microphones have been fit inside the wireless earphones and one can easily call, track and control volume using the controls on the device.

Skullcandy JiB TWS Earbuds. Image: Skullcandy

The fit has been designed ergonomically so that all surrounding noise gets cancelled once the product has been inserted in the ears. Skullcandy says the Jib True earbuds will automatically enter the pairing mode the first time they are turned on. Every time after this, the earbuds will quickly auto-pair with the last device that was used saving hassle to pair every time separately.

The buds also have direct controls to turn on any voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri. Thus, you would not have to reach for the phone in order to give a command or control the music. It also offers Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

