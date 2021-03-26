Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs 10,999: Specifications, features and availability

The Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds feature a 12 mm dynamic driver and a frequency response range of up to 20 KHz.


FP TrendingMar 26, 2021 19:24:18 IST

Skullcandy has introduced a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in its Indy series – Indy ANC – in India. It comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as its main highlight, which also makes the pair the company’s first with the tech. The Indy ANC offers ambient mode, which can be enabled by tapping on the sensor. The pair also supports the Tile technology to help users locate the individual earbuds. It also comes with the ability to listen to music using only one earbud and users can customise their experience with Personal Sound via the Skullcandy app.

Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS earbuds

The Skullcandy Indy ANC earbuds feature a 12 mm dynamic driver and a frequency response range of up to 20 KHz. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS. Furthermore, Skullcandy claims that the earbuds can offer 19 hours of playback time.

The earbuds are IPX4 water and sweat resistant.

Skullcandy Indy ANC price, availability

The Skullcandy Indy ANC is priced at Rs 10,999 and is now up for pre-orders via the company’s website. There is no word on its availability at the time of writing. The Indy ANC comes in a sole True Black colour variant.

Boat Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds with 150 hour battery launched in India at Rs 2,999

Mar 26, 2021
Oppo Enco W51 to Realme Buds Air 2: Best TWS earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India (March 2021)

