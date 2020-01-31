Friday, January 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

SK Hynix posts lowest profit in 7 years, warns of growing uncertainties

By Hyunjoo Jin SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix , a chip supplier to Apple Inc and Huawei, on Friday warned of growing uncertainties, after posting its lowest quarterly profit in seven years, hit by a protracted industry downturn.


ReutersJan 31, 2020 06:17:05 IST

SK Hynix posts lowest profit in 7 years, warns of growing uncertainties

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix <000660.KS>, a chip supplier to Apple Inc and Huawei, on Friday warned of growing uncertainties, after posting its lowest quarterly profit in seven years, hit by a protracted industry downturn.

The tech company said it would be cautious about investments despite improvements in demand, joining its bigger rival Samsung Electronics in offering a guarded outlook amid trade tensions between the United States and China and the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics <005930.KS>, said its operating profit slumped 95% to 236 billion won (154 million pounds) in the December quarter, far below a 433 billion won average forecast drawn from 19 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

That is the lowest quarterly operating profit since the fourth quarter of 2012, and well below 4.4 trillion won a year earlier.

The company also swung to a net loss of 118 billion won from a net profit of 3.4 trillion won, reflecting a decline in investment valuations of Japanese peer Kioxia.

"While SK Hynix sees the recent improvement in demand flows positively, the company will carry out more prudent production and investment strategies, as complexities and uncertainties still remain much higher than in the past," it said in a statement.

Memory chip makers have suffered a double-whammy with the U.S.-China trade war hitting demand from clients such as smartphone makers and data centres, exacerbating oversupply after capacity increases during a boom in 2017.

Despite the industry slowdown, chip shares rallied last year, fuelled by hopes that memory chip prices are bottoming out as trade tensions eased and tentative signs sprouted that demand is recovering from data centres and smartphones.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains

Jan 18, 2020
U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains
Wall Street at record levels after strong U.S., China data

Newstracker

Wall Street at record levels after strong U.S., China data

Jan 18, 2020
Palladium's relentless rally pushes it above $2,500 an ounce

Newstracker

Palladium's relentless rally pushes it above $2,500 an ounce

Jan 18, 2020
Fed's Bullard: "Material reassessment" is "big tent language"

Newstracker

Fed's Bullard: "Material reassessment" is "big tent language"

Jan 18, 2020
Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism

Newstracker

Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism

Jan 18, 2020
Global distillate refining margins plummet on weak demand

Newstracker

Global distillate refining margins plummet on weak demand

Jan 18, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019