Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix <000660.KS>, a chip supplier to Apple Inc and Huawei, said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit slumped 95%, missing analysts' estimates, as chip prices were hit by oversupply and a demand slowdown.

SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics <005930.KS>, said its operating profit was 236 billion won (154 million pounds) in the December quarter, below a 433 billion won average forecast drawn from 19 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

That compared with an operating profit of 4.4 trillion won a year earlier.

It also swung to a net loss of 118 billion won.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.