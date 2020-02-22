Saturday, February 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Shopify to join Facebook-led Libra currency group

(Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc said on Friday it would join Libra Association, a group that manages Facebook Inc led efforts to launch a global digital currency, Libra. "We will work collectively to build a payment network that makes money easier to access and supports merchants and consumers everywhere," Shopify said in a statement http://bit.ly/2PfrwKl. Several companies including Vodafone Group PLC , Paypal Holdings Inc and Mastercard Inc have exited the association in recent months


ReutersFeb 22, 2020 00:17:01 IST

Shopify to join Facebook-led Libra currency group

(Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc said on Friday it would join Libra Association, a group that manages Facebook Inc led efforts to launch a global digital currency, Libra.

"We will work collectively to build a payment network that makes money easier to access and supports merchants and consumers everywhere," Shopify said in a statement http://bit.ly/2PfrwKl.

Several companies including Vodafone Group PLC , Paypal Holdings Inc and Mastercard Inc have exited the association in recent months. [nL4N29Q55H]

Facebook announced in June last year its plan to launch Libra in partnership with other members of the association, but the project soon ran into trouble with skeptical regulators around the world.

Libra Association did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Global automaker supplies threatened by China coronavirus crisis

Feb 07, 2020
Global automaker supplies threatened by China coronavirus crisis
T-Mobile tops fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Newstracker

T-Mobile tops fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Feb 07, 2020
Pinterest beats quarterly revenue, user add estimates

Newstracker

Pinterest beats quarterly revenue, user add estimates

Feb 07, 2020
Stocks rise as coronavirus worry ebbs

Newstracker

Stocks rise as coronavirus worry ebbs

Feb 07, 2020
OPEC+ panel recommends deeper oil cut, awaits nod from Russia - sources

Newstracker

OPEC+ panel recommends deeper oil cut, awaits nod from Russia - sources

Feb 07, 2020
Airbus posts strong January orders, delivers 31 jets

Newstracker

Airbus posts strong January orders, delivers 31 jets

Feb 07, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020