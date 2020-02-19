Wednesday, February 19, 2020Back to
Shivaji Jayanti 2020: How to download WhatsApp stickers to honour the great Maratha emperor

This year marks the 390th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.


tech2 News StaffFeb 19, 2020 11:34:02 IST

Every year on 19 February, Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This year marks the 390th birth anniversary of Shivaji. The day is primarily observed in Maharashtra.

If you are celebrating the day too, WhatsApp stickers are one quick and easy way to do that.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

All you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for apps like "WhatsApp stickers Shivaji Jayanti". Do note, this will only work if you are an Android user.

You will get a big list of apps in the category. You can tap on any of these apps to preview the kind of stickers it has. Choose the one you like.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

