Shazam will now show data and time of all songs that you have ever Shazamed

You can search your Shazams as far back as the release of iOS 7 in 2013.

tech2 News Staff Mar 15, 2019 16:39:53 IST

If you are in your late 20s now, it's likely that when you were in school/college, you had a certain app on your phone that you often showed off to recognise unknown songs. Yes, I am talking about Shazam. I remember people even using Shazam as a verb. "I am Shazam-ing it".

Almost half a decade later now, Shazam is integrated into Siri, Google Assistant has its own song recognition system, and not a lot of people use the app anymore.

However, if you are one to have still stuck around Shazam, or just have the app, or if you even remember your Shazam account, the latest update to the app could be very interesting. As part of v12.10, Shazam will now show time and date information for every Shazam you take in the My Shazam section of the app.

Shazam will now show data and time of all songs that you have ever Shazamed

Shazam app.

The update is pretty minor, but it can surely take you down the memory lane. And of course, the feature can help you streamline your searches as well. You can search as far back as the release of iOS 7 in 2013 to check for your searches and the time and date stamps against it.

To see the new feature, make sure your Shazam app is updated, open it, and swipe left-to-right to go to My Shazam. This section shows your most recent Shazam and the new discovery date. If you scroll down to the "Recently Shazamed" section and tap "See All," the app provides the date and timestamp for every song that you found through it over the past few years.

