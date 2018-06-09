Taiwanese manufacturer SHARP has launched its AQUOS S3 High Edition in Taiwan. It is an upper variant of the Aquos S3 smartphone, which launched back in March. But the Aqous S3 was powered by Snapdragon 630 chipset and had a small body with a 6-inch tall screen.

Only a few days earlier, the company had confirmed the launch. This updated version is powered by Snapdragon 660 and has 6 GB of RAM. The device comes with a Qi wireless charging support.

In terms of design, this edition of the AQUOS S3 has a 3D curved glass with a nano-blasted aluminum alloy design. It features a 6-inch IPS display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution.

The device runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,200mAh battery. The Qi wireless charging can effectively be used with any charging pad. However, it supports only 7.5W, so the only fast-charge option is the Quick Charge 3.0 over the USB-C port. Coming to connectivity, its features include dual SIM, 2CA LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 among others.

In terms of camera, the phone has a 12 MP + 13 MP dual camera setup with f/1.75 aperture at the back. The front camera consists of a 16 MP unit and has a standard f/2.0 aperture. Both the cameras support AI based facial recognition.

The device has a price tag of about $470 (Rs 31,570) and will be available in Black and Gold colour variants.