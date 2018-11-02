Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
Shah Rukh Khan makes Snapchat debut, platform introduces special filter for fans

In celebration of King Khan's big day, Snapchat has introduced a unique filter for the actor's fans.

Bollywood’s famous Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday on 2 November every year. For his fans, the day is always special. This year, as he celebrates his 53rd birthday, King Khan has finally made his debut on the popular social media app Snapchat.

Every year on his birthday, thousands of fans gather outside his house in Mumbai to get a glimpse of the star. And inspired by this tradition, Snap has developed a custom illustration of Shahrukh Khan in his traditional pose, waving to his fans, which Snapchatters can overlay on their Snaps on this day.

This is Snapchat’s first-ever Bollywood star inspired filter.

You can find the link to the filter here, which is now live in the app for both iOS and Android users. You can also use Snapcode (iamsrk) to scan and add SRK to your app.

While the app is popular among many teenagers around the globe, when it comes to competition, Snapchat cannot hold a candle to Instagram. Maybe Snap is hoping that the actor's presence on the platform will help the company's fortunes.

