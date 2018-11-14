Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 14 November, 2018 19:37 IST

Several iPhone users finding themselves locked out of their Apple ID's: Report

Apple IDs usually lock up when someone repeatedly attempts to get in by entering an incorrect password.

A very random and weird occurrence is being tracked by Apple users. A lot of users have found that they have been locked out of their Apple ID and there is no particular reason why this is taking place.

There are various reasons for Apple IDs locking itself up, but it usually locks itself up when someone repeatedly attempts to get into the account by entering an incorrect password.

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Representational image. Tech2

When such a situation occurs, access to the account can be regained once the security questions are answered and then entering a trusted phone number.

According to the report in 9To5 Mac, a lot of users have been complaining about this on social media and the way one knows that they have been randomly locked out of their accounts is by going into the settings. Once you're there iOS will present an alert that says some Apple ID settings need to be updated.

If you fail to authorise your identity, you may lose access to services like iMessage, iCloud and Apple Music.

Typically, the ‘Update Apple ID Settings’ screen just requires the user to re-enter their password. This will refresh their credentials stored on the device, but as per the report, a lot of users are seeing that their accounts may have actually been frozen.

Various things can be speculated for this failure of access like maybe a simple bug on Apple's part or maybe something more dramatic like a mass hack into the Apple ID's.

There is no clarity on how far and wide this has affected Apple users, but looking at the number of posts on social media, it does appear like a lot of users have had the problem.

Apple is yet to comment on the matter.

