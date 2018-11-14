A very random and weird occurrence is being tracked by Apple users. A lot of users have found that they have been locked out of their Apple ID and there is no particular reason why this is taking place.

There are various reasons for Apple IDs locking itself up, but it usually locks itself up when someone repeatedly attempts to get into the account by entering an incorrect password.

When such a situation occurs, access to the account can be regained once the security questions are answered and then entering a trusted phone number.

According to the report in 9To5 Mac, a lot of users have been complaining about this on social media and the way one knows that they have been randomly locked out of their accounts is by going into the settings. Once you're there iOS will present an alert that says some Apple ID settings need to be updated.

@AppleSupport My iPhone X is asking me to input my Apple ID password but says my account is locked after inputting the correct password 😕 Should I be concerned? pic.twitter.com/nptdzFM38G — James Troughton (@jimmytommyt) November 13, 2018

If you fail to authorise your identity, you may lose access to services like iMessage, iCloud and Apple Music.

Typically, the ‘Update Apple ID Settings’ screen just requires the user to re-enter their password. This will refresh their credentials stored on the device, but as per the report, a lot of users are seeing that their accounts may have actually been frozen.

Various things can be speculated for this failure of access like maybe a simple bug on Apple's part or maybe something more dramatic like a mass hack into the Apple ID's.

There is no clarity on how far and wide this has affected Apple users, but looking at the number of posts on social media, it does appear like a lot of users have had the problem.

@AppleSupport my phone keeps telling me to sign in to update my Apple ID see tings then asks me to login with an email address that isn’t linked to my account anymore and doesn’t exist as an Apple ID pic.twitter.com/dqKmA6242o — Alex Cook (@alexcook610) November 12, 2018

Wow, @Apple just forced me to reset my #appleid anyone else? — Thomas von Deyen 🇪🇺 (@tvdeyen) November 13, 2018

@AppleSupport hey my Apple ID was just locked for security reasons and required me to change my password so does that mean that someone was trying to login to my account? — KING VACAY (@KINGVACAY) November 12, 2018

Anyone have to reset their #appleID for no apparent reason!? — Abigail Budd (@AbiBuddComms) November 13, 2018

Apple is yet to comment on the matter.