tech2 News Staff

Truly wireless earphones are becoming increasingly popular with a number of brands offering great options to compete with Apple's AirPods.

The latest entrant in the premium range of truly wireless earphones — the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds have been launched at Rs 24,990 in India.

The earphone will be on sale both online (on Sennheiser's eStore) and offline across Sennheiser's recognised retail outlets.

Now, these aren't a pair of affordable Bluetooth earphones. In fact, they'll cost you double the Apple AirPods. Sennheiser claims that the effort that has gone into perfecting the Momentum does call for a higher price tag.

The Momentum features Sennheiser's 7 mm dynamic drivers and pairs over Bluetooth to lets you personalise your tastes through a dedicated iOS/Android compatible app named 'Sennheiser Smart Control'. The earbuds also feature AAC codec support, as well as Qualcomm aptX and aptX Low latency compatibility.

Sennheiser claims that the Momentum also has what the company likes to call a 'Transparent Hearing' feature. This supposedly lets users hear ambient sounds for better situational awareness, while also letting you engage in conversations without having to take these off.

The Momentum also has a touch interface which apart from basic multimedia functions, also lets you access Siri or Google Assistant.

The company claims a battery life of four hours on a full charge, while the case adds another two full charges to ensure you get about 12 hours of listening time on a full charge.

