Monday, April 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds launched in India at Rs 24,990

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earbuds feature support for aptX and aptX Low Latency codecs.

tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2019 17:17:44 IST

Truly wireless earphones are becoming increasingly popular with a number of brands offering great options to compete with Apple's AirPods.

The latest entrant in the premium range of truly wireless earphones — the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds have been launched at Rs 24,990 in India.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds launched in India at Rs 24,990

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earbuds. Image: Sennheiser

The earphone will be on sale both online (on Sennheiser's eStore) and offline across Sennheiser's recognised retail outlets.

Now, these aren't a pair of affordable Bluetooth earphones. In fact, they'll cost you double the Apple AirPods. Sennheiser claims that the effort that has gone into perfecting the Momentum does call for a higher price tag.

The Momentum features Sennheiser's 7 mm dynamic drivers and pairs over Bluetooth to lets you personalise your tastes through a dedicated iOS/Android compatible app named 'Sennheiser Smart Control'. The earbuds also feature AAC codec support, as well as Qualcomm aptX and aptX Low latency compatibility.

Sennheiser claims that the Momentum also has what the company likes to call a 'Transparent Hearing' feature. This supposedly lets users hear ambient sounds for better situational awareness, while also letting you engage in conversations without having to take these off.

The Momentum also has a touch interface which apart from basic multimedia functions, also lets you access Siri or Google Assistant.

The company claims a battery life of four hours on a full charge, while the case adds another two full charges to ensure you get about 12 hours of listening time on a full charge.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App


also see

Waterproof Speakers

Holi 2019: Here's a hand-picked list of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers

Mar 18, 2019
Holi 2019: Here's a hand-picked list of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers

science

World Autism Day: Early detection, screening can make all the difference in kids

Autism

World Autism Day: Early detection, screening can make all the difference in kids

Apr 01, 2019
A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Memory

A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Apr 01, 2019
Waters off Galapagos coast under invasion by alien species from visiting boats

Environment

Waters off Galapagos coast under invasion by alien species from visiting boats

Apr 01, 2019
ISRO successfully places EMISAT, 28 other international satellites in orbit in triply-special PSLV-C45 mission

PSLV-C45 Launch

ISRO successfully places EMISAT, 28 other international satellites in orbit in triply-special PSLV-C45 mission

Apr 01, 2019