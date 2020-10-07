FP Trending

Sennheiser has launched new HD 250BT wireless headphones, and CX 120BT wireless earphones in India. The Sennheiser HD 250BT headphones feature a 25-hour battery life and advanced codec support. The Sennheiser CX 120BT earphones, on the other hand, comes with six-hour battery life. While the HD 250BT has been priced at Rs 5,490, the CX 120BT is priced at Rs 3,490. These can be bought via Sennheiser’s online shop, other e-commerce platforms and some of the major electronic retail outlets across the country.

The new HD 250BT features the in-brand transducer technology that provides support for high-quality audio codecs such as AAC and aptXTM. This is also controllable through Sennheiser Smart Control app’s intuitive equalizer. While watching any video, the aptX Low Latency will synchronise the audio with the on-screen action. One of the highlights of HD 250BT is its 25-hour battery life. The earphones also feature noise-isolating earpads.

The wireless earphones CX 120BT are equipped with SBC and aptX codec compatibility, as well as aptX Low Latency. It comes with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and offers multi-pairing so that connection can be established with two devices simultaneously. It gives six-hour battery life that can be recharged in 1.5 hours.

Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said, “We are extremely excited to launch not just one, but two new offerings that are best fitted for our Indian audience. Especially with the festive season right around the corner in the country, we thought this is the perfect way to bring in the festive cheer with a bang!”

He added that India was the first country for the company where both these products have been introduced.