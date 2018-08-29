Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 29 August, 2018

Sennheiser launches its CX 6.00BT Bluetooth headphones in India at Rs 7,490

The headphones come with multi-connection capability that enables pairing with up to two devices.

German audio brand Sennheiser on 28 August launched a new Bluetooth in-ear headphone "CX 6.00BT" at Rs 7,490.

Powered by the company's high-quality proprietary speaker system, the CX 6.00BT delivers clear, detailed sound with an enhanced bass response, the company said in a statement.

"Wireless headphones gained momentum last year and this year we expect more consumers to join the wireless movement which we kickstarted," said Kapil Gulati, Director Consumer Segment, Sennheiser.

"Hence, yet again we have created the CX 6.00BT to deliver everything you need to enjoy excellent sound on the go," Gulati added.

The headphones come with multi-connection capability that enables pairing with up to two devices simultaneously, for example when switching between one's phone and computer.

It has an integrated microphone with cVc noise cancellation technology for crystal clear calls on the go and supports three-way calling.

