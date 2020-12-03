Thursday, December 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sennheiser launches HD 560S headphones for analytical listening at a price of Rs 18,990

When it comes to the headphones body, the HD 560S uses an ultralight chassis for distraction-free listening.


FP TrendingDec 03, 2020 13:04:47 IST

Sennheiser has introduced HD 560S headphones for analytical listening sessions. Priced at Rs 18,990, the Sennheiser HD 560S offers natural and accurate reference sound that divulges minute details and is complemented by a low-frequency extension. The headphones are made for listeners who are more interested in understanding a tune in all its details. The HD 560S’ transducers are specially tuned for accuracy, offering A/B comparisons of mixes, sources and media formats.

Sennheiser launches HD 560S headphones for analytical listening at a price of Rs 18,990

Sennheiser HD 560S

The headphones have open-back ear cups that facilitate a natural expansion of sound waves. The angled alignment of the headphones recreate optimal triangular listening position of loudspeakers.

Speaking about the launch, Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said that Sennheiser has designed the HD 560S to meet the brand’s criteria for outstanding performance. He states that the headphones will be the best companion for listeners who like evaluation a recording intricately.

The headphones offer a frequency response of 6 Hz – 38 kHz. The headphones have a high 110 dB/1V sensitivity and a low THD (total harmonic distortion) to offer an expressive dynamic range and clarity, even at a high SPL. It has been crafted to effortlessly reproduce the complex bass sounds found in modern music.

When it comes to the headphones body, the HD 560S uses an ultralight chassis for distraction-free listening. It has a voice coil that was specifically developed to provide an exceptional experience regardless of the playback system. Its 120 Ω impedance allows the HD 560S to be used with virtually any audio source. The HD 560S is also equipped with a detachable 3-meter cable, 6.3 mm jack and a 3.5 mm adapter with a flexible 15cm lead.

The Sennheiser HD 560S will be available on the company website and in other E-Commerce platforms as well as leading electronic retail outlets in the country.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Sennheiser

Sennheiser CX-120BT Wireless Neckband Review: One that fell a bit too far from the tree

Nov 24, 2020
Sennheiser CX-120BT Wireless Neckband Review: One that fell a bit too far from the tree

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020