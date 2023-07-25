‘Semicon India result of PM Modi’s vision, happy that 2023 exhibition is taking place in Gandhinagar’: IT Minister

On July 28 in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating ‘Semicon India 2023,’ a prominent exhibition showcasing India’s semiconductor capabilities and chip design advancements. The event will feature renowned companies such as Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics, illuminating India’s impressive progress in fostering a global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.

This mega event will provide a comprehensive understanding of cutting-edge technologies and innovations in chip-making, bringing together the most prominent players in the semiconductor and technology industry.

VIDEO | “I am very happy that the ‘SemiconIndia 2023’ exhibition was inaugurated today in Gandhinagar. PM Modi will arrive here on July 28 to inaugurate (the main event),” says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. pic.twitter.com/VpDmyQsrhx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2023



According to an official statement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is on the brink of revolutionizing the semiconductor landscape in India, and the inauguration of ‘Semicon India 2023’ in Gandhinagar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28, 2023, will be a significant milestone in this endeavour.

“I am very happy that SemiconIndia 2023 exhibition is being inaugurated in Gandhinagar. The event exhibition is scheduled to take place across three days 28, 29 and 30 July. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the exhibition on the 28th,” said IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Semicon India in of the most important event in our country’s technology annual calendar. Fifteen months ago, in 2022, India’s first Semicon exhibition was organised in Bengaluru. It was conceptualised, visualised and executed because, in December of 2021, PM Modi presented his vision and his goal to the people of India, of making this country into a major semiconductor nation,” he added.

SemiconIndia 2023 is set to witness the enthusiastic participation of major semiconductor giants, including Micron Technology and Applied Materials. These companies have recently pledged significant investments in India’s semiconductor ecosystem. Micron Technology, for instance, has committed a staggering $825 million towards a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat, while Applied Materials plans to invest $400 million in their Engineering Collaborative Centre.

The exhibition will be a grand affair with a lineup of 150 stalls representing 80 leading companies. These diverse participants cover the entire spectrum of semiconductors, encompassing the supply chain, global Integrated Device Manufacturers, and domestic majors.

Beyond the established companies, SemiconIndia 2023 will also be a platform for 25 startups to showcase their innovations and network with industry leaders, providing them with valuable exposure and opportunities.

The international appeal of the event is evident with participation from 23 countries and the presence of multiple states, such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, which will showcase their collective efforts in supporting the growth of the semiconductor industry.

Notably, the exhibition will also include showcases from renowned institutions like SCL, ISRO, and the Space Application Centre, emphasizing their contributions to the field. Additionally, esteemed educational institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, BITS Pilani, Ganpat University, and Nirma University will actively participate, highlighting academia’s vital role in driving India’s semiconductor advancements.

SemiconIndia 2023 stands as a testament to India’s strong commitment to establishing a robust semiconductor ecosystem. Through its grand scale and innovative showcases, the exhibition proudly demonstrates India’s potential as an emerging global hub for semiconductor excellence.