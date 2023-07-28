During the annual semiconductor conference in Gujarat, Micron Technology’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, announced that the company’s upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gujarat will produce chips for both Indian and international customers.

Mehrotra expressed his pride in the company’s commitment to establishing India’s first semiconductor test facility and the significant investment it represents for the nation.

“Prime Minister your support for the semiconductor industry and workforce development has fostered an environment of innovation and business growth that is already creating strong results. I am proud to be here today to represent the company’s commitment to build a semiconductor test facility right here in Gujarat. It is a first for India and the first major semiconductor company investment in the nation,” Mehrotra said at Semicon India 2023 event.

Mehrotra also highlighted Micron’s successful expansion in India, where they have built a team of over 3,000 engineers in a short span of time. He credited the strong performance of their operations in Hyderabad and Bangalore for instilling confidence in the success of the assembly unit in India.

Regarding the Gujarat facility, Mehrotra estimated that it will create around 5,000 direct jobs and an additional 15,000 jobs in the community, which he hopes will stimulate further investments in the sector. The project’s total investment is set to be $2.75 billion, with support from the Central government and the state of Gujarat.

“Micron is committed to build a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat. We estimate that our project in Gujarat will create nearly 5000 direct jobs and additional 15,000 jobs in the community. We are hopeful that this investment will help catalyse other investments in the sector,” Mehrotra said.

India’s initiatives, such as “Digital India” and “Make in India,” have been instrumental in attracting global companies to invest in the country’s semiconductor industry. “Digital India and Make in India are creating a truly transformative energy that will continue to drive positive progress,” Mehrotra said.

The Indian semiconductor market has been growing steadily, and the government unveiled a substantial incentive program of $10 billion in 2021 to bolster the chip sector’s development.

Despite India’s growing semiconductor market, the nation has yet to produce chips locally, but the establishment of Micron’s facility marks a significant step towards changing this landscape. The construction of the Gujarat facility is expected to commence in 2023, with the first phase becoming operational by late 2024, and further expansions planned in the latter half of the decade.