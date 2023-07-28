Semicon India 2023: Micron’s Gujarat fab will make chips for both local, global markets employ 5000 people
Micron's Gujarat semiconductor plant will be a first for India and the first major semiconductor company investment in the nation to come to fruition. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra believes it will create 5,000 direct jobs and an additional 15,000 jobs in the community
During the annual semiconductor conference in Gujarat, Micron Technology’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, announced that the company’s upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gujarat will produce chips for both Indian and international customers.
Mehrotra expressed his pride in the company’s commitment to establishing India’s first semiconductor test facility and the significant investment it represents for the nation.
“Prime Minister your support for the semiconductor industry and workforce development has fostered an environment of innovation and business growth that is already creating strong results. I am proud to be here today to represent the company’s commitment to build a semiconductor test facility right here in Gujarat. It is a first for India and the first major semiconductor company investment in the nation,” Mehrotra said at Semicon India 2023 event.
Related Articles
Mehrotra also highlighted Micron’s successful expansion in India, where they have built a team of over 3,000 engineers in a short span of time. He credited the strong performance of their operations in Hyderabad and Bangalore for instilling confidence in the success of the assembly unit in India.
Regarding the Gujarat facility, Mehrotra estimated that it will create around 5,000 direct jobs and an additional 15,000 jobs in the community, which he hopes will stimulate further investments in the sector. The project’s total investment is set to be $2.75 billion, with support from the Central government and the state of Gujarat.
“Micron is committed to build a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Gujarat. We estimate that our project in Gujarat will create nearly 5000 direct jobs and additional 15,000 jobs in the community. We are hopeful that this investment will help catalyse other investments in the sector,” Mehrotra said.
India’s initiatives, such as “Digital India” and “Make in India,” have been instrumental in attracting global companies to invest in the country’s semiconductor industry. “Digital India and Make in India are creating a truly transformative energy that will continue to drive positive progress,” Mehrotra said.
The Indian semiconductor market has been growing steadily, and the government unveiled a substantial incentive program of $10 billion in 2021 to bolster the chip sector’s development.
Despite India’s growing semiconductor market, the nation has yet to produce chips locally, but the establishment of Micron’s facility marks a significant step towards changing this landscape. The construction of the Gujarat facility is expected to commence in 2023, with the first phase becoming operational by late 2024, and further expansions planned in the latter half of the decade.
also read
Semicon India: Foxconn is planning to partner with TSMC and TMH to set up chip fabrication units
After the closure of its joint venture with Vedanta, reports have now emerged that Foxconn is planning to set up several semiconductor foundries and fab units in partnership with Taiwan's TSMC and Japan's TMH. TSMC is the world's largest chip maker
Semicon India 2023: AMD to invest $400 million in Bengaluru R&D centre, will be the biggest in the world
AMD's Bengaluru R&D centre will start by the end of the year and will be the biggest in the world, announced Mark Papermaster, the EVP and CTO of AMD. He also highlighted that Indian teams have been vital in powering AMD's AI and communication solutions
‘IT Stands for India, Taiwan:’ Foxconn is very optimistic of where India is headed in Global Semicon
Foxconn is confident of where India is headed in its Semicon journey. "Taiwan is and will be India's most trusted and reliable partner", said Chairman Young Liu. Foxconn is currently looking to set up a chip fabrication unit and a components manufacturing plant