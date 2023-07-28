Semicon India 2023: AMD to invest $400 million in Bengaluru R&D centre, will be the biggest in the world

One of the world’s biggest semiconductor makers, AMD, made an important announcement on July 28 during the Semicon India 2023 event. They disclosed their plan to invest $400 million in India and employ 3,000 engineers at their Bengaluru facility over the next five years.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed AMD’s decision to establish their largest R&D centre in India, considering it a significant step towards building a world-class semiconductor design and innovation ecosystem. He also noted that it would provide excellent opportunities for highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India a global talent hub.

I welcome @AMD‘s decision to set up its largest R&D #design center in #NewIndia and expansion of the India-AMD partnership. It will certainly play an important role in building a world class #semiconductor design and #innovation ecosystem. It will also provide tremendous… pic.twitter.com/J3STagMh9I — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) July 28, 2023



AMD and India’s partnership

Mark Papermaster, the executive vice president and chief technology officer of AMD, stated that the company aims to establish its largest R&D centre in Bengaluru, which is expected to be operational before the end of this year. Additionally, they intend to hire an additional 3000 engineers by the end of 2028.

Papermaster highlighted the significant growth of AMD’s presence in India, from a few employees in 2001 to over 6,500 employees currently, attributing it to the groundwork laid by local leaders and the availability of highly skilled professionals in the country.

The AMD CTO emphasized the importance of their India teams in delivering high-performance and adaptive solutions that support AMD’s global customers, particularly with the growth in artificial intelligence, networking, and 6G communications. He also expressed their commitment to driving innovation in India, aligning with the India Semiconductor Mission.

India’s Semicon Ambitions come to fruition

The Semicon India 2023 event witnessed the presence of various industry players, including AMD, Micron, Cadence, Lam, and others, with Prime Minister Modi also in attendance. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the semiconductor industry as a pivotal one, essential for numerous sectors, from agriculture to technology devices.

In an effort to attract major semiconductor players to set up chip fabrication and assembling plants in India, the government has introduced a $10 billion subsidy program. During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US, Micron pledged to set up a $2.7 billion assembling plant, with substantial financial support from the Centre and the state government of Gujarat.

The theme of the Semicon India 2023 Conference is ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem,’ and it saw the participation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the inaugural ceremony.