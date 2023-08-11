Samsung India has announced that it has achieved remarkable pre-order numbers for its recently launched fifth-generation foldable devices. The company reported that over 100,000 customers pre-booked the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 within the initial 28 hours.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 became available in India on July 27. These phones are set to go on sale starting from August 18, 2023. In a comparison with the fourth-generation foldables, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, Samsung observed a 1.7x increase in pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 during the initial 28-hour period.

The pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 commences at ₹99,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at ₹1,54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will receive benefits valued at ₹20,000, while those pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will enjoy benefits worth ₹23,000.

Enthusiasts can secure pre-orders for the new foldable devices through leading online and offline retail outlets, as well as on Samsung Live.

JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, expressed his pleasure, stating, “We are thrilled by the tremendous response to our recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 phones in India. These new devices underscore our dedication to fulfilling customer needs through innovative technology. The success of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 underscores the Indian consumers’ receptiveness to new advancements. I am confident that our latest devices will contribute to making foldables more mainstream and further solidify our leadership position in India.”

Noteworthy features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 include a significantly larger outer screen that enhances usability. Both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are equipped with an IPX8 rating along with durable Armor Aluminum frames and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection on both the Flex Window and back cover. Additionally, the devices boast a new integrated hinge module with a dual rail structure designed to mitigate external impacts.