Friday, August 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 24 August, 2018 14:38 IST

Selection committee estimates Rs 1,600 crore support for 5G from center

5G will require funding by the Government and a 'high-level Budget Committee' should be formed.

The Select Committee on 5G deployment roadmap has estimated a budgetary support of around Rs 1,600 crore from the Central government in the first four years of its rollout in the country.

The panel which was set up in September 2017 submitted its report on roadmap of 5G connectivity in the country to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

"The committee recommends a broad planning estimate of Rs 3,000 million in Year 1 (first year), Rs 4,000 million in Year 2, Rs 5,000 million in Year 3 and Rs 4,000 million in Year 4," the report said.

A visitors walks past a 5G sign during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard - RC1FED28BDE0

A visitor walks past a 5G sign during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Image: Reuters

It noted that the 5G programs would require funding by the Government and a "high-level Budget Committee" should be formed in engagement with Ministry of Electronics and IT, Department of Science and Technology and other ministries. The committee would ensure adequate availability of funds for the sector, it said.

Globally, 5G technologies would start entering service beginning 2019 and is expected to advance to a full range of services by 2024.

Speaking after submission of the report, chairperson of the panel on 5G, A J Paulraj, said India might be able to commercially deploy 5G in 2020.

It also recommended the Government to announce the policy for allocation of 5G spectrum by 31 December and suggested the formation of a Standing Committee with a five-year term to advise on building spectrum technology infrastructure.

The panel also recommended that fresh 5G spectrum be allocated. For wireless access, the report recommends "licensed spectrum with an aggregate of 405 MHz + 137 MHz below 4 GHz and 5.25 GHz + 8.3 GHz below 45 GHz".

Further, for backhaul, 14 GHz of unlicensed and 10 GHz of lightly licensed spectrum in 57-86 GHz band has been recommended in the 62-page report.

For WiFi, it suggests opening additional bands of unlicensed spectrum in the 5 GHz band for outdoor use.

The panel in its report also suggested the formation of an expert committee to carry put the rollout of 5G connectivity.

It further recommended the creation of a "5G Program Office" within DoT with "Special Program Coordinators".

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

also see

5G spectrum

Government recommended to announce 5G spectrum policy by 31 December

Aug 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Govt-appointed 5G panel suggests opening of new spectrum bands; commercial roll out likely around 2020

Aug 23, 2018

Messaging Apps

Government has no intention to impose ban on messaging apps: Telecom Secretary

Aug 23, 2018

in-flight connectivity

In-flight connectivity licence norms to be approved by October this year: Report

Aug 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra to raise Rs 20,000 crore through debt instruments

Aug 11, 2018

Australia bans Huawei from supplying equipment for its planned 5G mobile network

Aug 23, 2018

science

Asteroid Fly-by

Asteroid flying-by next week isn't on a collision course with us, NASA reassures

Aug 24, 2018

Science Education

Students in NorthEast see Science come alive at Sci-Connect workshop in Gangtok

Aug 24, 2018

Kerala Floods

NASA video shows Kerala floods intensified by heavy clouds over Western Ghats

Aug 24, 2018

AEOLUS

Aeolus satellite launched successfully to map wind patterns using advanced lasers

Aug 24, 2018