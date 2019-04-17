Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Security flaw in EA’s Origin gaming client can run malicious software on your system

The Origin vulnerability allows hackers to trick gamers into remotely running malware on their system.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 10:27:15 IST

A major security vulnerability has been discovered on Electronics Art’s PC gaming client Origin by security researchers. According to them, the hackers could trick gamers and run malicious software on their system remotely.

Security flaw in EA’s Origin gaming client can run malicious software on your system

Apex Legends - Kings Canyon map. Image: Apex Legends.

As reported by TechCrunch, two security researchers Daley Bee and Dominik Penner of Underdog Security were able to discover that the Origin client could be tricked into running any application remotely on the target’s system. The Origin client is a platform where gamers can buy games published by EA. In order to run those purchased or free to play games like Apex Legends, Origin is also required just like Steam.

The flaw was found only in the Windows version of the gaming client that’s used by millions of players worldwide. It could have been exploited by hackers to run any app they want on the system with the same level of privileges. This means if Origin was running with Admin privileges, the malicious software could also have been run with the same privileges and potentially cause a lot of damage.

Another big potential risk was the hackers gaining access to the gamer’s accounts by hijacking a user’s account access token. A token is used to authenticate the login of a user with their credentials and anyone who gets access to it, can use their account. This means, the hackers wouldn’t even need to know the password.

EA has already released an update to the gaming client that fixes this massive security lapse. So make sure that you’re updated Origin to the latest version. Gamers can download the latest update of Origin for their Windows PC from here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Fortnite

Fortnite introduces ‘Reboot Vans’ so that you can revive your eliminated teammates

Apr 10, 2019
Fortnite introduces ‘Reboot Vans’ so that you can revive your eliminated teammates
Apex Legends 1.1 patch update addresses player progression reset bug

Apex Legends

Apex Legends 1.1 patch update addresses player progression reset bug

Apr 04, 2019
PUBG creator doesn’t want to develop a sequel to the battle royale game

PUBG

PUBG creator doesn’t want to develop a sequel to the battle royale game

Apr 02, 2019
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order trailer, gameplay details and release date revealed

Star Wars

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order trailer, gameplay details and release date revealed

Apr 14, 2019
Explainer: What is a manifesto? How many types are there apart from the ones containing poll promises

NewsTracker

Explainer: What is a manifesto? How many types are there apart from the ones containing poll promises

Apr 04, 2019
The next Assassin's Creed game could have you battling Norse gods and Vikings

Assassin's Creed

The next Assassin's Creed game could have you battling Norse gods and Vikings

Apr 05, 2019

science

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019
Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Public Health

Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Apr 17, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019
Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019