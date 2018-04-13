AMD today opened pre-orders for the much anticipated second generation AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 desktop processors globally.

Online retailers around the world are expected to begin taking pre-orders today while offline channels begin sales on 19 April.

Refreshing last year's Ryzen processors, AMD’s updated lineup is built on a 12 nm Zen+ architecture and promises optimised performance, a new lithography and a new X470 chipset to make the most of the higher clock speeds.

AMD's 2nd-generation Ryzen desktop processor lineup includes two 8-core, 16-thread models — the Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 7 2700 and two 6-core, 12-thread models — the Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 5 2600. The 'X' labelled processors are the performance-focused chips here while the regular chips are rather engineered towards efficiency. Here's a breakdown of the processors alongside the Wraith

MODEL CORES THREADS CLOCK SPEED MAX BOOST/ BASE (GHZ) Smart Prefetch Cache TDP COOLER PRICE AVAILABILITY Ryzen 7 2700X 8 16 4.3/3.7 20 MB 105 W Wraith Prism (LED) Rs 24,490 19 April Ryzen 7 2700 8 16 4.1/3.2 20 MB 65 W Wraith Spire (LED) Rs 20,490 19 April Ryzen 5 2600X 6 12 4.2/3.6 19 MB 95 W Wraith Spire Rs 15,990 19 April Ryzen 5 2600 6 12 3.9/3.4 19 MB 65 W Wraith Stealth Rs 12,990 19 April

The retail boxes will also include AMD's Wraith cooler which makes it a even sweeter deal for Ryzen fans. AMD says that motherboards with the new AMD X470 chipset will also launch alongside the desktop processors with designs from ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI.