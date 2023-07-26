Scammers Love ‘Barbenheimer’: India saw massive jump in malware because of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’

After creating havoc for people from all walks of life, through various, conniving means, scammers are now going after people trying to book tickets or downloading Greta Girwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Barbie, in particular, is a massive favourite among scammers, as more people are trying to download the film.

Barbie – A Favourite For Scammers

The release of Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, has generated a lot of curiosity and excitement, bringing back fond memories for many. This popularity led to the movie earning an impressive Rs 276.39 crore worldwide.

Online protection company McAfee conducted research and found various scams related to Barbie. Scammers are creating fake download links for the film that, instead of providing the movie, install harmful malware on users’ devices.

Additionally, they are circulating viruses disguised as Barbie-related content. Another tactic involves offering fake videos promising free Barbie movie tickets, but these videos contain spyware aimed at stealing users’ personal data.

India was among the top three countries facing such scams, according to the research. The most afflicted country was the US, with a share of 37 per cent. Australia, Spain, the UK, Brazil and India all had a share of 5 per cent of the global malware.

“Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for opportunities to make phishing and other scams more attractive and believable,” said Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer at McAfee, “They often leverage popular and well-publicized events such as movie premieres, concerts, or sporting events to trick users into clicking on malicious links.”

Free Tickets = Too Good To Be True

McAfee’s researchers also discovered fake and malicious videos enticing consumers with the promise of Barbie movie tickets. These videos, when downloaded, contains a malware called “Redline Stealer,” which steals personal information and login details from the devices.

Sharing personal and financial information with these scam sites can lead to identity theft and fraud. In some cases, scammers may commit further crimes using stolen information, or they might sell the data on dark web marketplaces, putting movie fans at risk.

To stay safe, it’s essential to remain vigilant while browsing online, especially during events with significant public interest. Avoid clicking on suspicious links, refrain from downloading files from untrustworthy sources, and be cautious about sharing personal information online to protect yourself from potential scams and cyber threats.

How To Stay Safe

There are several ways to protect yourself from such scams. Installing online protection on your device is one method to detect potential malware in links. Additionally, exercising caution while browsing the internet and refraining from clicking on suspicious content is crucial. It’s essential to stick to trusted retailers when making online purchases, not just for movie tickets but for anything else as well. Offers that seem too good to be true are often red flags for potential scams.

To buy movie tickets online safely, visit the official website of the movie theater or use a reputable ticketing app. Avoid websites that appear untrustworthy or poorly designed, as they are likely to be scam sites. Be wary of promotional offers that require you to provide personal information in exchange for rewards; these offers are usually scams and should be avoided. Stay vigilant and cautious while engaging in online activities to protect yourself from potential threats.