Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 28 August, 2018 17:38 IST

SC asks WhatsApp to respond to a petition alleging that it violates Indian law

WhatsApp does not comply with the IT Act which requires the appointment of Grievance Officer.

The Supreme Court has asked WhatsApp to respond to a petition that alleges it breaches certain Indian regulations, creating another headache for the Facebook Inc-owned firm already facing pressure in India over fake news.

In an order seen by Reuters on 28 August, the top court asked the messaging service to respond to the petition, filed by a Delhi-based think-tank called the Centre For Accountability And Systemic Change (CASC), within four weeks.

WhatsApp does not comply with the Information Technology Act, 2000, which mandates “the appointment of Grievance Officer by all intermediaries.” the CASC says in its petition a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC1740C10AC0

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo. Image: Reuters

“It is also required to have a Grievance Officer for users in India. Yet, it is being allowed to continue with its Payments and other services, without any checks,” the petition added.

The Indian IT Act mandates intermediaries or carriers of content like WhatsApp, to appoint a Grievance Officer, to handle any queries, concerns or issues that users of the platform may have that do not come under the purview of other authorities.

WhatsApp declined to make a comment specifically about the litigation or their response to it but a spokesman for the messaging service said it has both an Indian corporate entity and a grievance officer for Indian users.

The grievance officer that the spokesman referred to is based in California, also handling India-related issues.

WhatsApp is working on having a grievance officer based in India following talks with the technology ministry, the spokesman said.

India’s technology, home, law and finance ministries as well as its telecoms regulator are also among the respondents named in the public interest litigation and will have to respond to the court notice in four weeks.

“To run Payments Service in India, WhatsApp is obligated to have its office and servers in India,” the petition added.

A lack of clarity over the Reserve Bank of India’s directive for storing data of Indian customer locally has delayed the launch of WhatsApp’s inter-bank money transfer service, which is already in testing, a source told Reuters earlier.

Another source said India wanted WhatsApp to have a local head and team that manages local operations before it receives clearance for the formal launch of the payments service.

WhatsApp, which has more than 200 million users in India, has also had to battle the spread of rumours and false messages on its platform that have led to mob killings and sparked calls for action by authorities.

In a meeting with the technology minister this month, WhatsApp pledged to do more to combat the spread of misinformation even though it has said it will not weaken encryption.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

also see

WhatsApp

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and WhatsApp challenging payments service

Aug 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Govt needs to make legislative amendments to strengthen credit bureaus: RBI deputy governor NS Vishwanathan

Aug 20, 2018

NewsTracker

India's sovereign credit risk from rupee decline is limited by strong external finances: Fitch Ratings

Aug 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Bad loans crisis: Reserve Bank of India puts 200 stressed accounts under scanner

Aug 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Rupee likely to average at 69 per US dollar in FY19, to be driven by stronger domestic macro fundamentals: Report

Aug 27, 2018

Centre tells Supreme Court live streaming of proceedings can be introduced as pilot project

Aug 24, 2018

science

Cancer research

Astronauts aboard ISS conduct blood cell experiment to improve cancer treatment

Aug 28, 2018

Corals

Scientists discover giant, hidden deep-sea coral reef system off US coast

Aug 28, 2018

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan, India's first manned spacecraft, to carry 3 astronauts for 7 days

Aug 28, 2018

Colonising Moon

Colonising the moon: A story of dust, bricks and a printer to build a lunar village

Aug 28, 2018