The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched the country’s first “Video Life Certificate” (VLC) service for its pensioners from today, 1 November. Through this new facility, SBI pensioners will be able to submit their life certificates via video service from their respective homes.

This new benefit of video life certificate is free of cost and paperless too. Taking to their social media account, SBI made this announcement via a tweet from its official Twitter account.

“Now submit your #LifeCertificate from the comfort of your home! Our #VideoLifeCertificate service launching on 1st Nov 2021 will allow pensioners to submit their life certificates through a simple video call," SBI informed.

Check simple steps on how SBI pensioners can submit their life certificate via video call:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI Pension Seva Portal at https://www.pensionseva.sbi/

Step 2: Search and click on 'VideoLC' to initiate the VLC process

Step 3: SBI pensioners have to submit their pension account number and one-time password (OTP) which will be received on their registered mobile number

Step 4: It is necessary to read and accept the ‘Terms & Conditions’ and then click on 'Start Journey'

Step 5: Before starting the next step, keep the original PAN Card copy along with you and then click on 'I am Ready'

Step 6: Now, allow permission to begin the video call. Within a few seconds, the interaction will begin with an SBI official (If possible, one can also set a schedule to interact with the official according to convenience)

Step 7: As the official appears, they will ask for the 4-digit verification code that appears on the screen. Following this, the pensioner has to show his/her PAN Card and allow the SBI official to capture it

Step 8: Finally, the respective official will end the process by capturing the pensioner’s photo. Post that, the VLC will complete

If any pensioner faces rejection in the process, they will be informed by the bank through SMS. Alternatively, one can visit the paying branch for further details and clarification.