Could be a game-changer in Rs 40K segment

Ever shot a video from your smartphone to get just grainy and shaky footage throughout? In the age of vlogging and shooting casual videos, it’s imperative to find a smartphone that understands the first and foremost rule of shooting videos – steady non-shaky footage; which is exactly what the OPPO Reno2 promises to provide with its proprietary Ultra Steady Video Stabilisation. Read on to know more.

Record Everything with Ultra Steady Video Stabilisation

Whether you’re capturing images or shooting videos, OPPO Reno2’s advanced Ultra Steady Video Stabilisation is guaranteed to give you the best experience, thanks to its high 60fps frame rate that greatly enhances the image stabilization effect, fluency, and image quality (1080P 60fps). Over and above, OPPO Reno2 uses industry-leading Hybrid Image Stabilization technology that is designed to give you crystal clear sound and video. Action Camera in Your Hands

If you’ve always wanted an action camera to capture your fast-moving lifestyle, whether it’s jogging or cycling in the city or travelling; the OPPO Reno2 is designed to hold its own in front of action cameras. Playback your videos in high-definition with stabilisation as well as precision and watch your memories come back to life like never before. Raising the Bar with Four Cameras

Not only does the OPPO Reno2 give close competition to action cams, but it also uses a mind-bending four-camera setup for a full focal length imaging system through its 48MP+13MP+8MP+2MP cameras that provide focal length between 16mm to 83 mm used on most DSLR cameras.

Each of the four cameras works on its own merit so you get the best shot every single time. Take brighter and clearer night shots with the 48MP primary camera, while the 13MP camera works as a telephoto lens to give you 20x digital zoom. The 2MP mono lens camera is supplemented with the 8MP camera that provides a 116-degree wide-angle lens that works together to enhance your photo composition.

Captures Details That Your Eye Can’t -

Shoot in high definition without worrying about quality and stabilisation – all thanks to OPPO Reno2’s built-in optimisation technologies. The OPPO Reno2’s Ultra Dark Mode is designed to take clearer night shots with details that are invisible to the naked eye. What’s more, you can go from ultra-wide to telephoto images while the inter-changing lenses on the OPPO Reno2 works its magic to get you perfect images with its 20x digital zoom regardless of the situation you throw at it.

Above all, OPPO Reno2 is expected to be priced most likely around Rs. 40,000. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy all these great features on the OPPO Reno2.

