India's satellite communications (Satcom) policy needs to be revised with the arrival of 5G connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT), said the secretary for Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Aruna Sundararajan on Wednesday.

Speaking at the "India SatCom 2018" international summit, she noted that the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018 realises the importance of satcom sector in achieving the dream of "Digital India".

According to a statement by Broadband India Forum (BIF), the organisers of the summit, the secretary said India needs to undertake a fundamental rethink on its satcom policy in the light of emerging requirements led by 5G and IoT among other developments.

"Satcom is expected to play an active role in providing high-speed broadband access and affordable digital connectivity to the unserved and underserved," the statement quoted Sundararajan as saying.

"The government is committed to unlocking the potential of satcom to provide affordable and accessible broadband everywhere by connecting the unserved and the underserved and thereby help bridge the digital divide."

The DoT Secretary also pegged the investment potential for the Indian satellite communication sector at $100 billion, said the BIF statement.

TV Ramachandran, president, BIF said on the occasion, "In order to mainstream satellite communication it is crucial to encourage the private sector investment in the space industry in India and attract foreign investments in this area."