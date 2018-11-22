Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

SatCom policy needs to upgrade as we approach 5G says DoT secy Aruna Sundararajan

"Govt is committed to unlocking the potential of satcom to provide affordable and accessible broadband everywhere," said Sundararajan.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 22, 2018 10:32 AM IST

India's satellite communications (Satcom) policy needs to be revised with the arrival of 5G connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT), said the secretary for Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Aruna Sundararajan on Wednesday.

Speaking at the "India SatCom 2018" international summit, she noted that the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018 realises the importance of satcom sector in achieving the dream of "Digital India".

India SatCom 2018. Image: BIF

India SatCom 2018. Image: BIF

According to a statement by Broadband India Forum (BIF), the organisers of the summit, the secretary said India needs to undertake a fundamental rethink on its satcom policy in the light of emerging requirements led by 5G and IoT among other developments.

"Satcom is expected to play an active role in providing high-speed broadband access and affordable digital connectivity to the unserved and underserved," the statement quoted Sundararajan as saying.

"The government is committed to unlocking the potential of satcom to provide affordable and accessible broadband everywhere by connecting the unserved and the underserved and thereby help bridge the digital divide."

The DoT Secretary also pegged the investment potential for the Indian satellite communication sector at $100 billion, said the BIF statement.

TV Ramachandran, president, BIF said on the occasion, "In order to mainstream satellite communication it is crucial to encourage the private sector investment in the space industry in India and attract foreign investments in this area."

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

NewsTracker

Telecom Secretary asks states to utilise Bharat Net infrastructure to create more opportunities for monetisation

Nov 21, 2018

5G will only be a reality once adequate fibre connections are installed: BIF

Nov 09, 2018

science

COPD

COPD: A threat to life that doesn't discriminate between smokers and non-smokers

Nov 22, 2018

Floppies in Space

ISS crew member finds locker filled with vintage floppy-disks from past missions

Nov 22, 2018

Cancer Treatments

Indian scientists put mathematics to work in treating cancer more effectively

Nov 22, 2018

Public Health

Diabetes to affect 98 million Indians by 2030, better access to insulin needed

Nov 21, 2018