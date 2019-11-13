ReutersNov 13, 2019 04:15:10 IST
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German business software group SAP
The measures, announced at SAP's capital markets day, are aimed at helping Europe's most valuable technology firm fulfil its promise of expanding profit margins by 5 percentage points through 2023.
Luka Mucic, finance chief, said SAP will reduce the number of so-called stacks, or infrastructure such as servers and components that SAP has accumulated through multiple acquisitions.
The budget for research and development will remain steady at 14% of revenue, he said.
The company will also cut management costs and the number of its suppliers.
The capital markets day was the first major outing for new co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein. The duo have taken over from long-time boss Bill McDermott, who is leaving to head up ServiceNow
McDermott launched the efficiency drive to expand profit margins.
