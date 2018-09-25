Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Back to
Reuters 25 September, 2018 10:27 IST

SAP, Microsoft and Adobe announce data alliance for their Open Data Initiative

The partners announced the Open Data Initiative at a Microsoft conference in Orlando, Florida.

Business software companies SAP, Microsoft and Adobe said on 24 September they were forming a data alliance that will make it easier for clients running their applications to get a better overview of the customer.

The partners announced the Open Data Initiative at a Microsoft conference in Orlando, Florida, saying it would help break down information silos that make it hard for businesses to make the most of their customer base.

Representational image.



“The core focus of the Open Data Initiative is to eliminate data silos and enable a single view of the customer, helping companies to better govern their data and support privacy and security initiatives,” the three said in a joint statement.

The initiative will enhance interoperability and data exchange between their platforms  Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SAP C/4HANA and S/4HANA  through a common model, the partners said.

It comes as a new European data privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), puts a premium on access to customer data given by consent, structurally favoring direct marketing channels over the advertising ecosystem that relies heavily on tracking users online.

