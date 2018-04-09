Samsung India on 9 April introduced its last year's flagship Galaxy S8 in burgundy red coloured variant for Rs 49,990.

The device would be available from 13 April, with an additional Paytm cashback of Rs 10,000, at retail stores.

"The burgundy red edition of Galaxy S8 will allow users to express their own personal style," Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The water- and dust-resistant smartphone comes with a bezel-less, dual-edge "infinity display", 12 MP rear camera with multi-frame processing and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The device has 8 MP auto-focus (AF) front shooter, 12 MP dual-pixel rear camera and Samsung Pay — the company's own mobile payment service.

Galaxy S8 is also available in midnight black, maple gold and orchid gray colours.