The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may be a great smartphone on its own but Samsung dock-less DeX feature is something that a lot of Note fans look forward to and the dongle which lets you work on the move is finally up for sale.

Instead of requiring a dock where you need to plug your phone in, Samsung at the Galaxy Note 9 announcement spoke about how a simple USB type-C to HDMI dongle could be used to move work to a bigger screen. According to a report by GSMArena, Samsung's official dongle which supports HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 standards, is finally up for sale online on Amazon.

The dongle which allows up to UHD resolution screens with 60 Hz refresh rate, hooking up the Note 9 to say a living room TV seems ideal. You could even shoot 4K 60fps video on the phone and play it on a TV using the dongle.

The dongle is currently priced at $31.01 in the US which is approximately Rs 2,236 and is available for shipping to India.

Seems like a worthwhile purchase if you do intend on shelling out Rs 67,500 for a base variant of the Galaxy Note 9.