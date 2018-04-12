Samsung may be one of the biggest smartphone vendors in the world, but its share in the world's biggest smartphone market has gone down to just 0.8 percent. That's right. The South Korean giant has now reportedly dropped to the 12th position in the rankings for the biggest smartphone market share in China.

According to a report from The Investor, data compiled by market research firm Strategy Analytics show that Samsung's market share is lower than the originally expected 1.7 percent. Samsung is reportedly quite surprised with this data and one of its spokespersons told The Investor “I do not understand why the report, dealing with figures months ago, is now being released to the media."

The report states that the South Korean smartphone maker had entered China back in 1992 and during 2011-2013 it was the top-selling smartphone brand there. However since then Chinese rivals such as Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have booted the company from the top 5 list.

Samsung's fierce rival Apple is the only other outsider in the top 5 as per the report. Huawei continues to be the top-selling smartphone brand in China and as a matter of fact, it recently displaced Apple as the second biggest smartphone maker in the world.

Samsung plans to overturn poor sales in China with its flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone and Koh Dong-jin, CEO of the company’s mobile division has said that “China is a much more complicated market than Korea, and Samsung is trying different approaches,”.