Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 16:41 IST

Samsung's patent aims to make the whole screen an in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung's patent talks about the sensor to quicken the pace of unlocking and also make it more accurate

Android smartphone makers are quickly making trends out of features, thanks to the many players in this space. After experimenting with the different types of notch design, it's now the time to play around with the in-display fingerprint scanning mechanism. At least for Samsung.

A technology popularised by handset maker Vivo on smartphones such as the V11 Pro, X 21, Nex, has quickly seen adoption by rivals such as OnePlus as well as Huawei. The in-display fingerprint sensor will be seen in devices like the OnePlus 6T and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

There have been rumours around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 to be packed with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Galaxy S10 prototype. Image: Ice Universe

Galaxy S10 prototype. Image: Ice Universe

Samsung seems to have taken this trend a bit further with new patent stating the whole display covered with the in-display fingerprint scanner rather than a small portion of it.

A new report in Techspot states that Samsung had submitted a patent in April at the USPTO and the WIPO was published.

The patent describes how this version of the in-display fingerprint sensor would allow users to unlock the device by placing their finger anywhere on the screen.

Also, if this turns out to be a security risk while using some apps, the report mentions that a window for authenticating prints can be used.

The sensor is said to be controlled by a separate, low-energy processor that might increase the brightness of the screen when a finger, even if it's dirty, is detected. This fingerprint is said to be scanned thrice.

Samsung Patent. Image: Techspot

Samsung Patent. Image: Techspot

This sensor is said to quicken the pace of unlocking and also make it more accurate in comparison to the scanners that are available nowadays.

The illustration in the patent shows a phone which comes with a notch, but the notch maybe can just be for the explanation purpose.

A recent report had also shown how Samsung is planning to include an in-display front-facing camera.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

OnePlus

OnePlus 6T will come with an optical type in-display fingerprint scanner

Oct 12, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

New leak suggests that Mi Mix 3 will pass on in-display fingerprint scanner

Oct 19, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T to come with advanced navigation gestures, 'whole new UI' experience

Oct 13, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T to ship with Android Pie 9.0 out of the box, confirms CEO Pete Lau

Oct 15, 2018

W2019

Samsung Galaxy W2019 flip phone listed on TENNA, seen sporting two AMOLED screens

Oct 16, 2018

Samsung W2019

Samsung W2019 flip phone spotted on TENAA, launch expected late next month

Oct 23, 2018

science

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018