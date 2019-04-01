Monday, April 01, 2019Back to
Samsung's new chip production line project has costed them about $1.29 billion

Samsung C&T Corp and Samsung Electronics almost doubled the construction cost of their new chip line.

ReutersApr 01, 2019 12:10:43 IST

Samsung C&T Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have almost doubled the size of a contract related to the construction of a semiconductor production line, taking the project’s total cost to 1.46 trillion won ($1.29 billion).

Samsungs new chip production line project has costed them about <img class=

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea. Image: Reuters.

The contract covers finishing work on the line at Samsung Electronics’ Hwaseong plant on South Korea’s west coast, Samsung C&T said in a stock exchange filing after market close on Friday.

Samsung C&T is the construction arm and defacto holding company of the Samsung Group.

The two companies added 739 billion won to the 723 billion won of the finishing work contract initially signed in September, Samsung C&T said. The work is due for completion by the end of April 2020, it said.

